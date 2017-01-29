CMR Girls Look Ahead After Falling to Helena

The CMR girls team was looking pretty hot last weekend after beating undefeated Billings West, but they ultimately fell to Helena on Saturday 54-38. Bengals Jamie Pickens scored 24 points in that game and the Rustlers couldn't keep up. CMR did have three girls scoring in double digits, and head coach Brian Crosby says he's looking to utilize those players going into conference matchups next week. He also added they have a lot to work on moving forward to make it to the state tournament.

"When we're good, we're balanced. We hang out head on playing defense, and we kind of got out of position a few times," said head coach Brian Crosby. "They're a matchup problem. We tried to play man early and we couldn't really guard them and we couldn't really contain them. Offensively, yeah, we did some good things I thought. It's just stuff to build on for sure."