Pet of the Week: Kelly

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Kelly as our Pet of the Week. She is a six year-old spayed female chihuahua mix...

"(She) came to us from Dillon, we have a transfer program with them so she came to us a few weeks ago," said Erin Doran, marketing director at the MAAC.

Doran says she gets along with other dogs and cats and pretty much every person that she meets.

"(E)everyone from little babies to older people so she gets along with everyone," said Doran.

That's because Kelly has a very pleasant personality, and she may be small, but she has a huge heart and just wants somebody to love her, too.

If you're interested in adopting Kelly, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS.

