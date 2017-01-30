Lawmakers Consider Long Awaited Infrastructure Projects



For two weeks, the Long Range Planning subcommittee has heard testimony for one single bill- Build Montana. Friday, students, veterans and history enthusiasts made their plea to lawmakers.

This session's infrastructure bill is part of Governor Steve Bullock’s $293 million infrastructure proposal.

It includes $157 million dollars in bonds for public works: a veteran’s nursing home in Butte, a renovation of Romney Hall at Montana State University in Bozeman and an expansion to the Montana Historical Society.

Veterans in support of the construction of a nursing home in Butte said the facility would address the shortage of nursing beds for them in Montana. They have been advocating since 2009 and the deadline to make use of the donated land for the building is in 2019. If lawmakers don’t act soon, they would lose the land for good.

"This is not a republican issue or a democrat issue this is a veteran issue," said veteran Mike Lawson.

"We certainly should be able to find the money for veterans that we owe everything to," said Senator Duane Ackney of Colstrip.

Students and faculty from Montana State University came before the subcommittee for support of a renovation at Romney Hall. They say this is crucial with attendance at MSU rapidly rising.

Supporters of the Montana Historical Society advocated for an annex to their museum, which would allow them to properly preserve and display more of their world renowned art.

“300 to 400 thousand tourists go to the Cody Museum,” said Cathy Burwell, President of the Helena Chamber of Commerce. “We have better artifacts. We are the Smithsonian of the West and we know that we could attract that many if we had the facility to show them.”

The committee did not take executive action on the bill on Friday.