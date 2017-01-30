Burglars caught in the act

Today Sheldon Burkstrand and Stephen Kinney both are charged with burglary. Kinney also was charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday officers responded to a burglary call at the Prairie Water Company.

A employee of the company arrived at work and notice one of the suspects sitting in the car and the other one was exiting the back door.

The employee said that the man exiting the building jumped in the car and took off at a high rate of speed.

He began to follow the suspects until the deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Once in custody Sheldon admitted that he was in the building and that the door was already open.

Stephen did not admit to the burglary even though the employee saw him exiting the building with a backpack.

Burkstrand's bond is set at $2,500 and Kinney's bond is set at $1,000.