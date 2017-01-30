Local school looking for stolen painting

The second break-in in two months at the Heritage Inn, has a school looking for a missing piece of art work.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School was set to hold a silent auction over the weekend. The annual fundraiser is meant to help improve education tools at the school.

Then, to everyone's surprise on Saturday morning the room where the auction items had been placed was broken into and vandalized and the picture commissioned for the event from a Montana artist is still missing.

"We're desperately trying to find the painting. We have a few family heirlooms that will not be able to be replaced, and the painting as well as it was commissioned for the event so we've been flooding Facebook and speaking with you guys regarding finding the painting.

If you happen to see the painting or know anything about the incident you are asked to contact the great falls police department at 727-7688.