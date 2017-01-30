Check thief caught and charged

Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
