Check thief caught and charged

Schoen Andersch was charged today with burglary, two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, theft and forgery.

According to court document, on January 14, GFPD was dispatched to EZ Money Check in Great Falls regarding a Andersch attempting to cash a forged check.

the clerk said that Scheon identified herself as Bridgette Osteen with the business on the check as Cooper Masonry.

The clerk became suspicious when the check was such a large amount on it for only snow removal.

The clerk contacted one of the employees of Cooper Masonry and they verified roughly 25 checks had been stolen.

On January 23, GFPD confirmed that at least 3 checks had since been cashed, for a total of 5.

Schoen's probation officer conducted a search of his apartment which they found 16 1mg Advian pills as well as meth.

The state is requesting that his bond is set at $20,000.