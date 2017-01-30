Help feed Cascade county's hungry children - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Help feed Cascade county's hungry children

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

According to the Great Falls Community Food Bank, about $10,000 people go hungry each day here in Cascade County.

In an effort to help stop the hunger, the food bank in Great Falls created the "backpacks-4-kids program about 6 years ago.

Each week, children are identified by school staff and faculty as being in need of a little help.

Teachers then discretely put 2 pounds of food in their backpacks.  

These bags contain two days worth of healthy, easy-to-prepare food.

The idea is to help children and their families through the weekend or school breaks when reduced meal programs are not available.

Counselors at West elementary says it's an amazing feeling to know students at their school are taken care of. 

On average, the food bank distributes around four hundred and fifty packs a week and now they are asking for your help.

The cost to feed one child for the entire school year is roughly 150-dollars.

Call the Great Falls Community Bank at (406) 452-9029 to donate.

