Local tribe releases a new language app

As technology takes over these days, it's all about getting "that app" to keep everyone up to date on the latest and greatest. And among the thousands of apps for education, there's one in particular geared to those wanting to learn a native language.

There has been a huge push this last month for preservation of tribal languages.

On Saturday furthering the effort to engage the youth in learning the Cree language, The Montana Little Shell Chippewa Cree Tribe announced the release of new a language app available for both iPhones and Androids.

Little Shell Language Program Director, Gerald Gray Sr. said it took two months to put the project together. He says the app is designed so words and phases can be added. Right now he says the tribe only has two fluent Cree speakers. We spoke to with two high school girls, Madison and Rylee Mitchell. They say this a perfect way to learn.

"Kids are mostly phone tech now they will be more engaged with it being on a phone instead of CDs or being on video," said Madison

"I feel like it will help out more with kids and adults with learning and seeing and hearing the actions being made," said Rylee.

They both feel that now is the time for them to take hold of the opportunity and learn the language before it is lost forever. The Mitchell sisters said that native people have over come so much. And taking back the language connects them the past and the future.

The app is free and includes Native American sign language. Which according to historical records is how many tribes communicated when they didn't share a common language.

Language classes for the Little Shell Tribe are Wednesdays at 5:30 and Thursday at 1:30 at 625 Central Ave W Suite 100 | Great Falls, MT.

You can check out their website right here.