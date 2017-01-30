What losing A.C.A. could mean for health professionals - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

What losing A.C.A. could mean for health professionals

The President is set to address is the affordable care act. Concerns are now being raised as to what will happen with medicaid and will people lose their benefits.
In addition, doctors are concerned patients won't receive the care they need.

Last month, licensed clinical social worker, Terri Flebott  finally achieved  a dream. She opened the doors of her own practice. But it looks like that dream may be coming to an end all too soon. She says right now almost 90 percent of her clientele are on medicaid.  

" The other day I had a client the other day ask me what's going to happen if i lose my medicaid? am I still going to be able to see you and you know that's idealistic but if all my clients wanted to see me for free that doesn't work for me as a business owner how do you sustain?" said Flebott.

Flebott said the answer to that question may be finding a new job.
she said when someone seeks help for  any degree of mental illness it's a step in the right direction, but if these benefits are taken away, their only source of help could be the emergency room.
Congress passed a law 30 years ago saying public hospitals are required to provide access to emergency services, regardless of a patients ability to pay.
 

