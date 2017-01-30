"No Smile Left Behind" prepares for second year

"No Smile Left Behind" is gearing up for it's second annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11th at Great Falls College MSU.

The event provides free cleanings for adults and children, as well as free extractions for adults. Work is completed by dental hygiene students currently enrolled with GFCMSU.

Seniors Jennika Heikkila and Emily Heninger say not only is the event great for the community, but it's been a great learning experience for them as well, and allows them to work more closely with patients. Last year, Heikkila says the event saw almost 100 people; this year, they are expecting closer to 150.

This event would not be possible without a number of generous sponsors from the community, including: Steele Etc., Murphy Law Firm, Super1 Food, Walmart, Sam's Club, The Cattleman's Cut Supper Club, and Schulte's Coffee House.

This year's event is 9:00am-3:00pm, appointments are full but walk-ins are still welcome. Both Heikkila and Heninger would like to remind those interested that even if they cannot get in on Feb. 11th, folks can always schedule an appointment with students at GFCMSU for just $30.

For more information, please call (406) 771-4364