Over a Thousand Gather at Capitol Supporting Public Lands

Monday in Helena, more than a thousand outdoor enthusiasts from every corner of the Treasure State over-filled the rotunda in the Capitol building to demonstrate support of public lands remaining in public hands.

Senator Jon Tester phoned in telling supporters about a bill in Washington D.C. that would direct the Secretary of the Interior, Montana's Ryan Zinke, to sell over 3 million acres of federal land in seven states- including Montana.

He assured the crowd he would do his part to stop it.

A fired up Governor Steve Bullock reminded Montanans of his commitment.

"It is time that we make sure that our congressional delegation lives up to their promise of not selling off our public lands," said bullock. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, wholesale transfers of public hands will not happen, not on my watch."

Several bills this session address public land preservation, including one that would further penalize landowners that gate public road and another that would create a study of the impact outdoor recreation and public lands have on the state's economy.