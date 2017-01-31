Over a Thousand Gather at Capitol Supporting Public Lands

Monday in Helena, more than a thousand outdoor enthusiasts from every corner of the Treasure State over-filled the rotunda in the Capitol building to demonstrate support of public lands remaining in public hands.
Senator Jon Tester phoned in telling supporters about a bill in Washington D.C. that would direct the Secretary of the Interior, Montana's Ryan Zinke, to sell over 3 million acres of federal land in seven states- including Montana. He assured the crowd he would do his part to stop it. A fired up Governor Steve Bullock reminded Montanans of his commitment.
"It is time that we make sure that our congressional delegation lives up to their promise of not selling off our public lands," said bullock. "I've said it before and I'll say it again, wholesale transfers of public hands will not happen, not on my watch."
Several bills this session address public land preservation, including one that would further penalize landowners that gate public road and another that would create a study of the impact outdoor recreation and public lands have on the state's economy.
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
