Traveling over seas and sharing culture

A small group from the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe are getting ready for a trip of a lifetime.  They have been invited by the United States National Guard to make a trip to Africa in the spring. 

Don Houle is with the Little Shell Tribal Prevention Initiative Program. He says they were invited to go to Ethiopia and Kenya as a part of a cultural sharing trip.  The group, which includes young dancers, an elder, and a traditional spiritual pipe carrier. Will be guests at the United States Embassy. Houle said it is an honor to be representing America overseas. He hopes this showcases Native American people living  in the modern world, yet continuing to embrace and practice their cultural ways. 

