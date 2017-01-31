What's leaving America and illegally heading into Canada

As much of the country focuses on President Trump's plans to secure the nation's border with Mexico we're learning more about the types of things Americans are taking across the northern border.

A recent report by the Canadian border patrol, shows over 400 pounds of cocaine and 31 pounds of suspected methamphetamine made it's way to Canada through Montana during 2016.

Undeclared firearms were the biggest problem last year for Canadian Border Services. A total of 21 firearms were seized, but some of the seizures can be avoided if you know Canada's regulations about transporting them. Border Patrol Services says that for many Montanans leaving their guns at home ensures that you wont run into any issues at the border, but if they are a necessity for your trip then there are a few things to remember.

Make sure that you declare them at the first opportunity. Basically if you declare your fire arm even if it's not allowed into Canada you won't be charged and you wont be penalized, but if you fail to declare your firearm at the border patrol officer you could come to pay a monetary charge which could result in a conviction.

One man even served prison time last year due to his undeclared firearm.

Canadian border patrol encourages all travelers to understand the laws of crossing the border before leaving the U.S. or where ever they are traveling from. For more information: http://www.ezbordercrossing.com/the-inspection-experience/documentation-needed-to-cross-border/