Revenge Porn Could Become Illegal in Montana

They say breaking up is hard to do, and that is especially the case when something called 'revenge porn' is part of the equation.

A bill moving through the Montana legislature this session would make that practice illegal.

Revenge porn has become an increasing problem in our digital age. It's when explicit images or videos of a person are spread electronically without their consent- usually by a scorned lover to harass or attack that person.

There are 34 states with laws against revenge porn and Rep. Ellie Hill Smith of Missoula wants Montana to be one of them. Rep. Kirk Wagoner of Montana City is on the Judiciary Committee for this bill and points out that while it's foolish to take compromising pictures and send them only privately, under this bill that would not be a crime.

"There's already been a lot of cases in Montana involving social media, so that's what this protects," said Hill. "You can take private pictures but if you didn't have the consent of the person you can't disseminate them to other people."

In order for a crime to have been committed, the offender would have to have distributed the explicit content on to a public domain, have done it without the victims consent and with malicious intent. That offender could face a fine of up to $500 and imprisonment for up to 6 months.

Rep. Hill Smith says that there is a lot of bipartisan support this session when it comes to modernizing Montana's sexual assault laws.

The 'revenge porn' bill will have its third hearing on the house floor tomorrow. After a unanimous vote on its second hearing today, it is expected to move on to the senate.