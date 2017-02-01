Cascade County Dems select nominees for Senate successor

Tuesday night the Cascade County Democratic Central committee voted on the top three nominees to replace Senator Mary Moe who represents District 12.

Those three candidates include Carlie Boland, Garrett Lankford and Ron Zabo.

On Wednesday, all three names will be delivered to the Cascade County Commission. Then, on Thursday the nominees will be individually interviewed at 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively. These interviews will be open to the public.

On Friday, the commission will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. to decide which of the three nominees will make a suitable replacement. Secretary of State Cory Stapleton will then be notified shortly after their decision is made.

Senator Moe served in the state legislature in 2015, and is resigning from her seat part way through the 2017 legislative session to help her daughter take care of her three newborn children.