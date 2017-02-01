Man arrested in connection to 8 different burglaries - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested in connection to 8 different burglaries

Update: Derek Potter made his court appearance today and is facing a total of 23 charges.

Those charges include: 7 counts of theft, 7 counts of burglary and 6 counts of criminal mischief. 

Court documents say that Potter has no prior criminal history, however, the amount of criminal activity described and the disregard for public safety shown by numerous burglaries show that a high bond is necessary.

The State is respectfully requesting a bond amount of $25,000

22-year-old Derek Potter was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief, after allegedly attempting to rob The Cattlemen's Cut Supper Club in Great Falls.

The incident happened just before 3:00 AM Tuesday morning, when Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the Cattlemen's Cut. According to police documents, Deputies found a vehicle running in the parking lot, as well as footprints in the snow leading from the driver's door to a broken window. 

Law enforcement then found Potter; he was arrested without incident. 

Police documents state evidence found on the scene along with interviews suggest Potter can expect future additional charges for other cases, including stealing from Ace Hardware on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls after working there for about a year. Potter admitted he used the over $4,000 stolen to purchase marijuana, food, and other items. 

Documents state that in addition to the attempted theft at The Cattlemen's Club, and the known theft at Ace Hardware, Potter confessed to several other burglaries throughout Cascade County, resulting in eight total. In the police report, specific locations were not given, but some occurred in Belt. 

