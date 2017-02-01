Fire Within: last call to nominate women entrepreneurs

It's time to nominate amazing women entrepreneurs for the seventh annual Fire Within Award! The Fire Within reception was created as an exciting way to help celebrate and acknowledge the successes of local women business owners while allowing them to connect with one another. Here is your TO-DO List: __ Nomination Form Due 2/3/17 Click here to download __ Register for the FireWithin Click here to do that! __ Attend Fire IT UP! Details will be emailed to Fire Within Registrants. Inspire Award

This award will go to a Woman Business Owner in an established business that has made a significant personal contribution to its success, growth or expansion. We are looking for a business savvy woman who has helped or is helping other business owners or budding entrepreneurs. The winner will have: five plus successful years in business and mentored at least one other entrepreneur. INSPIRE Award Hall of Fame 2011: Cari Yturri, Bennett Motors

2012: Sandra Johnson-Thares, O'Haire Motor Inn

2013: Allison Fried, Dragonfly Dry Goods

2014: Penny Rubner, Penny's Gourmet to Go 2015: Linda McPherson, Montana Academy of Salons 2016: Katy Duncan, Happy Tails Lodge 2017: _________________________ Aspire Award This award will go to a Woman Business Owner who has recently realized her dream by starting a new venture. Her early success and accomplishments show her creativity, passion and drive. The Aspire winner will have: Less than 5 years in business and a successful start! ASPIRE Award Hall of Fame 2011: Cindy Ceiluch, Cindy Ceiluch Photorgraphy

2012: Kari lane Johnson, My Viola Floral Studio

2013: Tracy Perry, The Blue Rose

2014: Janet Neil, Bert and Ernie's 2015: Amber Fern, Fern Photography 2016: Heidi Reiste, Electric City Coffee 2017: _________________________