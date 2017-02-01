Hooked on fishing not drugs

One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
In Cut Bank the Police Department, High School, and members of the community, came together to tackle the issue of teenage distracted driving. For the first time instead of looking at videos of accidents that may happen the police department took it one step further and created one.
Great Falls - Thursday's beautiful clear skies and 80-degree weather may have you thinking about getting your garden together. However, even though it's beautiful outside, gardening experts say you should still wait a few more weeks to get outside and start planting in a garden.
MetraPark representatives have a few reminders for those wanting to purchase Garth Brooks tickets which go on sale Friday.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...
