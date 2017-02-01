Nearly 200 classrooms across Montana are hooked on fishing.

"Hooked on fishing not drugs" is a national program that the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited adopted nearly twenty years ago.

The Great Falls chapter's aim is to divert youth attention from unhealthy activities like drugs with fishing, teaching them the basic skills to beginners and helping more experience young anglers hone in on their skills.

In addition to showing kids how to fish they also provide funding for the North and East fishing club.

They also give scholarship to Montana students that are looking to attend college in-state.

Ron Reardon says its one of the best feelings to have a students come back and tell him how fishing changed their life.

This program also provides equipment for student, training and a curriculum for teachers, and in class assistance by the FWP staff and volunteer instructors.

For information on joining the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited call Ron Reardon at 406-403-2437