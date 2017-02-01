National signing day with KFBB - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

National signing day with KFBB

Montana high school athletes all over the state are celebrating the next step in their athletic and academic lives on National Signing Day.

ABC FOX Montana will provide coverage all day long as we watch athletes sign on the dotted line, to attend the college of their dreams.

Starting bright and early our SWX sports team will be traveling around the state to catch up with athletes.

Stick with us on air as well as online and on our social media sites as we bring you LIVE coverage of National Signing Day 2017.

Below is a list of Montana athletes we are watching for National Signing Day

GREAT FALLS HIGH

Football

Kody Torgerson  Montana Tech

Matt Bourgeau   Montana Tech

Luke Almos         Montana Tech

Logan Martin     Rocky Mountain College

C.M. RUSSELL

Football

Xavier Pace     Carroll College

Jake Horner    MSU-Northern

Austin Kircher MSU-Northern

HELENA CAPITAL

Football

Marcus Welnel  University of Montana

Colin Sassano     Carroll College

HELENA HIGH

Football

Ryan Arntson     Carroll College

Keair Adgerson  Rocky Mountain

Derrick Olsen     Rocky Mountain

HAVRE

Football

Jase Stokes  Montana Tech

CUT BANK

Football

Peter Hamilton  MSU-Northern

Justin Pfeifer      MSU-Northern

Wylie Novak       MSU-Northern

CONRAD

Football

Hunter Mycke  Carroll College

SHELBY

Football

Colt Pederson MSU-Northern

BELT

Football

Jaren Maki  MSU-Northern

