Historic Helena fire tower will be torn down



Wednesday, we learned the fire tower in Helena, one of the oldest and most beloved landmarks in the Capitol City, is set to be torn down.

Helena city parks and recreation director Amy Teegarden tells us the tower could not withstand natural deterioration in addition to the arson fire that damaged it in August. Structural engineers determined several options, but rebuilding and replacing was the most sustainable and least expensive. Teegarden says the same materials that would have been used 140 years ago and the same design will be used for reconstruction, allowing the tower to keep its historical significance. She says a common misconception in the community is that the tower standing now is the original. However, it has been burned down three times and the one we see today is the third of its kind. Most of the reconstruction will be paid for with insurance money and city funds, but community fundraising will be necessary as well.