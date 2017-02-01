AMC buys Carmike Cinemas; free popcorn all weekend

A single vehicle accident on the southwest side of Great Falls has resulted in minor injuries and some serious damage. The incident happened just before 8:00pm on the 1400 Block of 3rd Ave. Southwest. Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving down American Avenue, when they heard squealing tires and a crash. After those witnesses came outside, they found the car upside down. The Great Falls Police Department says the vehicle rolled at least once and...

They spent six months in the Middle East, doing what they signed up to do, but Friday they get to come home to family and loved ones. Members of the Red Horse Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base landed this afternoon, and it wasn't long before tears of happiness were falling. But for one particular service member, the day was extra special. Airman Phillip Gomez was greeted by his wife, Angelette, and second child, a baby he held for the first time upon his return. He ...

In court news today Robert Matthew Paul Mitchell was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Court documents say in 2008, Mitchell started molesting and raping the victim when she was only eight or nine years old. The acts continued on until she was 11. During the disclosure of the victim, she stated she was afraid to tell anyone because of his size as Mitchell stands 6'4 and weighs 200 plus pounds. He was found guilty on 2 counts of sexual intercourse ...