Flu Season: 5 Dirtiest items you use every day

GREAT FALLS -

Since October of 2016, the state of Montana has seen over 2,436 cases of influenza, over 300 hospitalizations and five influenza-related deaths. In Cascade County, 314 cases have been reported along with nearly 80 hospitalizations.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, these numbers are just the "tip of the iceberg."

In order to keep the germs at bay this flu season, there are a few items we use on a daily basis that you should clean often.

You might assume that the number one dirtiest object is the toilet. But according to a recent article in TIME Magazine, it's actually the cleanest thing in your bathroom because we clean it so often.

In fact, the dirtiest thing in your bathroom is your hand towel. Microbiology professor Charles Gerba at the University of Arizona told TIME bacteria grows in wet, moist conditions making a hand towel the perfect place to do just that.

Another dirty item in your bathroom is your tooth brush holder, simply because people never clean them.

This next one gets pretty close to your face. Studies have found that one in six cell phones is contaminated with fecal matter.

As for the kitchen, your cleaning sponge is likely the dirtiest item in your home. According to TIME, you want a cleaning tool you can throw into a dishwasher to disinfect---like a brush.

And finally, always try to wipe down the handles of shopping carts.

If you do find yourself under the weather, the City County Health Department said you should clean these commonly used items while you're showing symptoms and at least three days after you recovered.

"If you're cleaning up those areas after your sick, areas that you're touching, it can help mitigate the chances of the rest of your family getting sick" Erin Merchant, CCHD Preparedness and Communications Officer.

