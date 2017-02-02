Arntson brothers reunited through Carroll football

Ryan Arntson decided to join is his older brother at Carroll College just before the 2016 winter holidays. Now, he’ll look to Troy to show him the ropes around campus.

After an impressive senior season, Ryan Arnston’s name is all over the Helena High School record book. As he set his sights on his first year at Carroll, those high school achievements will not help him. He’ll have to adjust.

“I heard the speed is just different,” Ryan said. “Guys are obviously a lot bigger. Everybody can tackle and everybody can do their job.”

Ryan, or Ry Ry to close friends and family, prepares to go through a common experience for high school seniors: descending from the top rung of the ladder to the bottom.

“One thing my brother made a point of telling me,” Ryan said, “was now I’m the little a guy again. I have to start from the bottom and work my way up.”

Ryan’s biggest advantage is Troy, his older brother. The sophomore learned many lessons during his first two seasons. The most important: How to stay on Coach Mike Van Diest’s good side.

“Hard workers,” Troy said. “It’s one thing I think Ry Ry is very good at. He’s very hard working.”

For Troy, seeing Ryan in Purple and Gold is a dream. He thought he would never play with his brother again after he graduated from Helena High two years ago.

“My senior year, I played hockey with Ry Ry,” Troy said. “It’s kind of funny when he committed here because I thought that hockey season was the last time I would get to play with him.”

The Arntson brothers are back together again – at least for two more years – and no one is more excited than them.