Office of drug control policy goes dark, what does that mean for drug courts?

Since President Trump took office just a few weeks ago, quite a few pages listing programs on the White house.gov site have gone dark. Meaning they're no longer there. Which in turn, raises questions as to whether or not the new president will keep these programs running. One of those pages belongs to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

"Its is concerning." says Drug Court Coordinator, Andrea Fisher



Adult Drug Court in Cascade County has recently expanded all thanks to a grant that is funded by federal dollars. The current grants are secured for our program right now, but if something were to happen to the ONDCP, that could result in some serious cuts.



"Scaling back is the issue because two of our grants for the adult drug court program we just received last year and that's what has allowed us to expand." says Fisher.

As adult drug court continues to expand and be very successful, all of the drug court staff will continue to watch the White House website, hoping that it is just a temporary re-organization.