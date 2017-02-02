Math + Science = Fishing!

Students at the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind were in for a special treat on Thursday Montana's Fish Wildlife & Parks 'Hooked on Fishing' program brought the outdoors to the classroom.

This is the second year the Mustangs have been involved with the program and they were very excited to get started once again.

Getting the opportunity with some hands on action while learning about different fish from in the Missouri River.

This fish math program is one of several programs the FWP has created to teach children about the outdoors. Ryan Schmaltz said this is special to see children just as excited as him.

"When you have kids approach you and say how much it means to them and how special it is some of these kids it might be their only opportunity that they have to go fishing or learn about fish."

The Mustangs already have plans with FWP this spring lot include Fish Jeopardy and Fish ID. All these activities are aimed to help students stay active with learning about the outdoors.