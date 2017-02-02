How much are you spending on Uber

Uber has been in Great Falls for about six months now, and after high anticipation we were surprised to find out that demand of the driving service came down to just a few sets of wheels.

So far, there are nine designated drivers in the Electric City since the introduction of the driving app.

The minimum you will spend is 6 dollars and 50 cent and if you decide that you do don't want to catch an Uber while you have already requested one it will cost you 5 dollars just for the cancellation fee.

The cost per mile if you are taking UberX is 1 dollar and 75 cents but if you are taking UberXL you are looking to send a whopping 2 dollars and 50 cent per mile.

Uber was created in 2011 and has since taken off to be one of the top taxi services in the country.