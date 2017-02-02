4th Annual "Chefs & Champagne" at Paris Gibson Square

Get your "Montana Dressy" attire ready, it's time for the 2017 Chefs & Champagne event at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art!

Participants will be wined and dined during the meal, featuring unique dining options from local chefs, paired with fabulous wine, beer and champagne.

This year will feature Chefs from the following: Highgate Senior Living, The Ranches at Belt Creek, Cinders Chop Shop, Electric City Coffee, Meadow Lark Country Club, and Wines by Wednesday.

The event kicks off at 6:00pm on Saturday, Feb. 4th at the Paris Gibson Square in Great Falls. Tickets are $75/person, and those interested are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Organizer Tracy Houck says over the past four years, the event has only gotten bigger and bigger, and last year they were forced to turn people away at the doors.

While there, participants will vote for who will take home the "People's Choice Award" and the "Ultimate Chef Champ" title. There will also be a silent auction with a number of items available.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, call the Paris Gibson Square at (406) 727-8255.