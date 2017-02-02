LGBTQ rally held Thursday night - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

LGBTQ rally held Thursday night

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - On Thursday, a rally was held support of the Treasure State's LGBTQ community at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Falls. On Wednesday night, ABC first reported a proposed executive order on religious freedom could threaten the rights of the that community. The rally was held at the First Congregational United Church 

Those involved with the event talked about some of their fears. one of those fears includes part of this potential executive order.If it becomes official it could allow tax-exempt organizations to voice their opinions on moral or political issues, and to the LGBTQ community this creates quite a bit of uncertainty. According to White House Officials, this is just one of hundreds of executive drafts circulating the Oval Office right now. However, it still sparks fear for heather smith who's just one community member present at Thursday's rally.

"Fear for what it looks like for families like mine. My wife and I are very active in our community here, and we enjoy the freedom and openness of this community, and we're concerned with some of this that's coming out from the administration that it could embolden some negative attitudes," said Heather Smith. 

At Thursday's meeting, Jake Bash with Montana Human Rights Network spoke along with Rev. Lynne Spencer Smith, Pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ. 

...................................................................................

On Thursday KFBB spoke to several members of the LGBTQ community, and here's what they had to say:

Heather Smith and her wife are a happy couple. She says the community of Great Falls have shown support for their relationship.

"My wife and are very active in our community here and we enjoy the freedom and openness of our community here," said Smith. 

However, Smith is concerned about one of President Trump's potential executive orders.If it becomes official, it could allow tax exempt organizations to voice their opinions on moral or political issues and to retain their tax exempt status, according to ABC News. 

"We're concerned that some of this that's coming out from the administration that it could embolden some negative attitudes," said Smith. 

However, Thursday's rally was all about open, respectful dialogue with members of the community. 

"So that we know we have allies. I'm a member of the LGBTQ community. my children are members," said Nerissa Neumann-Waters. 

Neumann-Waters' 10-year-old daughter Heather identifies as bi-sexual.

"Which means I like boys and girls. And I'm pretty proud of it," said Heather Miles.

As for her older brother Matthew, he's an ally or a friend of the LGBTQ community and says it's important for him to publicly support his mom and sister.  

"Because they face discrimination, they face hatred and all sorts of things and that ally is there to help them get through that," said Matthew Miles. 

Matthew says his family faced discrimination when they lived in Indiana. Even though they haven't experienced that here..they're still asking for support during a time of uncertainty. 

Those involved with Thursday's rally say it's just the beginning of more open discussion meetings to come. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Tuesday, February 21 2017 9:46 PM EST2017-02-22 02:46:53 GMT

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

  • Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

    Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:14:23 GMT

    Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level. 

    Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level. 

  • Man charged sexual intercourse without consent

    Man charged sexual intercourse without consent

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:40:34 GMT
    In court news today Robert Matthew Paul Mitchell was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Court documents say in 2008, Mitchell started molesting and raping the victim when she was only eight or nine years old.  The acts continued on until she was 11. During the disclosure of the victim, she stated she was afraid to tell anyone because of his size as Mitchell stands 6'4  and weighs 200 plus pounds. He was found guilty on 2 counts of sexual intercourse ...
    In court news today Robert Matthew Paul Mitchell was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Court documents say in 2008, Mitchell started molesting and raping the victim when she was only eight or nine years old.  The acts continued on until she was 11. During the disclosure of the victim, she stated she was afraid to tell anyone because of his size as Mitchell stands 6'4  and weighs 200 plus pounds. He was found guilty on 2 counts of sexual intercourse ...

  • The Latest: Rights group warns against 'publicity stunt'

    The Latest: Rights group warns against 'publicity stunt'

    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-05-07 13:10:45 GMT
    Nigeria's president says that he will meet Sunday with 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed after being kidnapped 3 years ago by Boko Haram.
    Nigeria's president says that he will meet Sunday with 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed after being kidnapped 3 years ago by Boko Haram.

  • Minor injuries reported after crash in SW Great Falls

    Minor injuries reported after crash in SW Great Falls

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:52:29 GMT
    A single vehicle accident on the southwest side of Great Falls has resulted in minor injuries and some serious damage.  The incident happened just before 8:00pm on the 1400 Block of 3rd Ave. Southwest. Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving down American Avenue, when they heard squealing tires and a crash. After those witnesses came outside, they found the car upside down. The Great Falls Police Department says the vehicle rolled at least once and...
    A single vehicle accident on the southwest side of Great Falls has resulted in minor injuries and some serious damage.  The incident happened just before 8:00pm on the 1400 Block of 3rd Ave. Southwest. Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving down American Avenue, when they heard squealing tires and a crash. After those witnesses came outside, they found the car upside down. The Great Falls Police Department says the vehicle rolled at least once and...

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...

  • GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-03-22 00:32:57 GMT

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...