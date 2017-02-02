LGBTQ rally held Thursday night

Great Falls - On Thursday, a rally was held support of the Treasure State's LGBTQ community at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Falls. On Wednesday night, ABC first reported a proposed executive order on religious freedom could threaten the rights of the that community. The rally was held at the First Congregational United Church

Those involved with the event talked about some of their fears. one of those fears includes part of this potential executive order.If it becomes official it could allow tax-exempt organizations to voice their opinions on moral or political issues, and to the LGBTQ community this creates quite a bit of uncertainty. According to White House Officials, this is just one of hundreds of executive drafts circulating the Oval Office right now. However, it still sparks fear for heather smith who's just one community member present at Thursday's rally.

"Fear for what it looks like for families like mine. My wife and I are very active in our community here, and we enjoy the freedom and openness of this community, and we're concerned with some of this that's coming out from the administration that it could embolden some negative attitudes," said Heather Smith.

At Thursday's meeting, Jake Bash with Montana Human Rights Network spoke along with Rev. Lynne Spencer Smith, Pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ.

On Thursday KFBB spoke to several members of the LGBTQ community, and here's what they had to say:

Heather Smith and her wife are a happy couple. She says the community of Great Falls have shown support for their relationship.

"My wife and are very active in our community here and we enjoy the freedom and openness of our community here," said Smith.

However, Smith is concerned about one of President Trump's potential executive orders.If it becomes official, it could allow tax exempt organizations to voice their opinions on moral or political issues and to retain their tax exempt status, according to ABC News.

"We're concerned that some of this that's coming out from the administration that it could embolden some negative attitudes," said Smith.

However, Thursday's rally was all about open, respectful dialogue with members of the community.

"So that we know we have allies. I'm a member of the LGBTQ community. my children are members," said Nerissa Neumann-Waters.

Neumann-Waters' 10-year-old daughter Heather identifies as bi-sexual.

"Which means I like boys and girls. And I'm pretty proud of it," said Heather Miles.

As for her older brother Matthew, he's an ally or a friend of the LGBTQ community and says it's important for him to publicly support his mom and sister.

"Because they face discrimination, they face hatred and all sorts of things and that ally is there to help them get through that," said Matthew Miles.

Matthew says his family faced discrimination when they lived in Indiana. Even though they haven't experienced that here..they're still asking for support during a time of uncertainty.

Those involved with Thursday's rally say it's just the beginning of more open discussion meetings to come.

