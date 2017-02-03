Bison test negative for Brucellosis but are still getting set to slaughter

Two weeks ago Governor Steve Bullock laid out an executive order stopping the slaughter of 400 Bison...

Just yesterday that order was lifted. So what changed from two weeks ago to lift the executive order and what happens now?

This started with Bison wandering out of Yellowstone National Park onto public land. Now according to the park's Communication Officer Morgan Wurthin those Bison were quarantined and tested for Brucellosis, a deadly Bactria that has already cost the lives of hundreds of elk and cattle across the state.

The tests came back negative. But the bison are still being sent to slaughterhouses to help control their population.

Media mogul, Ted Turner buys most of the meat for his restaurants across the nation. Some of it will go to local Native American tribes.

Part of the deal that was reached with the governor saves twenty five bison.they will remain in quarantine, until they're shipped to the Turtle Mound Buffalo Ranch on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

"By getting more buffalo your helping to keep the genetics in tact because your getting new blood in there all the time and that was one of the ideas we were hoping to do," said Robert Magnan Director Fish and Game Fort Peck.

Once the 25 arrive they'll have close to 400 bison on the ranch in Fort Peck. And that's not even counting the bison who are still considered adolescents and babies.

Now, according to Yellowstone National Parks website, Brucellosis isn't the only reason behind the reduction in population. They said there are concerns about potential conflicts between the park and Montana landowners.