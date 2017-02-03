Montana Troops Deploy to Southwest Asia - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Troops Deploy to Southwest Asia

Posted: Updated:

Watch these soldiers say goodbye to their families, as they depart for a 8 month long medical evacuation mission in southwest Asia.

