Remembering Mary and fund raising for Make A Wish Foundation

Many parents say raising children is both rewarding and challenging. But how would you spend your time with them if you knew their time here was limited?

One Great Falls family knows this situation all to well and tonight they are remembering Mary.

Mary was 11 years old when she passed away in 2012 after being diagnosed with a hypoxic brain injury at birth.

Because her brain was not getting enough oxygen, she was forced to use a feeding tube and became a quadriplegic.

Mary's family knew time with her was short, so in 2009 the Montana Make a Wish Foundation granted her wish and sent them to Disney world.

Her aunt Heidi , owner of Electric City Coffee, is using this month's first Friday Art Walk in Great Falls to pay tribute to her neice.

"She was a princess, didn't tell everyone secrets, knew all the family gossip and melted you heart with a smile, so you know in the end she still had a smile on her face and now shes in heaven running around will all my family being crazy," said Heidi Riste.

A portion of the coffee shops sales between now and 8 o'clock tonight will go directly to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Heidi said they have always been involved with giving back to the community, but being able to help other families who may be traveling down the same road as she did is priceless.