A New State Senator is chosen

Great Falls - A new state senator is filling a vacant seat for District 12 after Mary Moe announced her resignation.

This morning, the Cascade County Commission approved a motion for candidate Carlie Boland to replace Moe.

Boland was one of three democratic candidates vying for the position. The others include Garrett Lankford and Ron Szabo.

Community members spoke in favor of Boland saying she has the experience to get the job done.

Boland represented House District 23 from 2008 until 2015 and said it feels good to be heading back to Helena once again.

"It's one of those things that means so much to you, not particularly the title but to know that you're there to represent and give your voice to the people that aren't there and that do have concerns. "

Boland will finish Mary Moe's term, which is up at the end of 2018.

Then, she plans on running for election in hopes of keeping her position as a State Senator.