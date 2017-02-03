Sen. Tester announces legislative proposals - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sen. Tester announces legislative proposals

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls- On Friday, U.S. Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat, announced that he is introducing three pieces of legislation. It's in an effort to fix what he calls, a broken campaign finance system.

"The first piece of legislation is a bi-partisan senate campaign disclosure parody act. this bill would require senate candidates to electronically file their campaign disclosure reports online. this legislation will increase transparency and will save tax-payer dollars," said Tester. 

The second piece of legislation is called the SUN Act. If it becomes law, the IRS would be required to release information about certain campaign donors to the public, specifically those who give more than $5,000 to groups that are involved with elections. The third piece of legislation is called "Corporations Aren't People" Constitutional amendment. Tester says the goal is to create transparency on campaign money, organizations and individuals who are trying to influence elections. He says 35 Senators have agreed to co-sponsor the bills. 

