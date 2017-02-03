Man charged after stabbing victim six times

Thursday night, a man was stabbed six times, and survived.



Stacy Trujillo is now in custody for allegedly committing that crime. Court documents state the incident occurred last night outside of the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Upon arrival, bystanders were able to point out Trujillo to police, leading to a quick arrest. Surveillance footage shows Trujillo walking up behind the victim, and stabbing him five times in the head. The video then shows Trujillo walking away, before returning to stab the victim a sixth time and kick him.

It is still unclear if the two men knew one another, or what led to the incident. Trujillo does have a lengthy criminal history out of several different states, including Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. He also has a felony conviction from 2008 out of Yellowstone County for carrying a concealed weapon.

Trujillo has been charged with assault with a weapon; his bond has been set at $50,000.