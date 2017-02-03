Mighty Mo's 2nd Annual Charity Sing Off

Might Mo Brewing Company and Mighty Mo Radio have paired up once again to bring Great Falls some incredible music, and give back to a good cause.

It's the 2nd Annual Might Mo Charity Sing Off. The month-long event takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-8pm at the Mighty Mo Brewing Company throughout the month of February. Each night will feature a different musical artist, competing to raise money for two local programs: The Bumble Bee fund, a partner of the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, and the Downtown Great Falls Association's Christmas Tree Fund.

Organizer Steve Keller says both foundations mean a great deal to the community, and Might Mo is excited to be able to give back. The Bumble Bee fund helps local children with medical needs, and is most notably known for it's fundraising even "Wine & Wishes." In regards to the Christmas Tree Fund: Keller says this is the first major fundraising attempt for the fund this year, after the City of Great Falls was forced to cut the Christmas Tree from it's budget.

New this year: a big giveaway. Two lucky participants will receive floor seat tickets to see Journey at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on March 21st. To win, participants must register for tickets at any night in February during the Sing Off. Organizers will draw two names each night, for a final drawing on March 1st during the event finale. Finalists must be present to win.

For more information on the Charity Sing Off, head to Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation website.

Musicians (with date of performance)

Steve Keller-February 1st Event Kickoff Party

Eden Bridge-February 2nd

Jeff Carroll-February 3rd

Common Ground-February 4th

TBD-February 9th

Joel Corda-February 10th

Joe Ryan-February 11th

Ryan Johnson-February 16th

The Breakdown-February 17th

The Pub Crawlers-February 18th

TBD-February 23rd

Double Down-February 24th

Melissa Lynn-February 25th

Steve Keller-March 1st Event Finale Party