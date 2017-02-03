Mighty Mo's 2nd Annual Charity Sing Off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Mighty Mo's 2nd Annual Charity Sing Off

Posted: Updated:

Might Mo Brewing Company and Mighty Mo Radio have paired up once again to bring Great Falls some incredible music, and give back to a good cause.

It's the 2nd Annual Might Mo Charity Sing Off. The month-long event takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5-8pm at the Mighty Mo Brewing Company throughout the month of February. Each night will feature a different musical artist, competing to raise money for two local programs: The Bumble Bee fund, a partner of the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, and the Downtown Great Falls Association's Christmas Tree Fund. 

Organizer Steve Keller says both foundations mean a great deal to the community, and Might Mo is excited to be able to give back. The Bumble Bee fund helps local children with medical needs, and is most notably known for it's fundraising even "Wine & Wishes." In regards to the Christmas Tree Fund: Keller says this is the first major fundraising attempt for the fund this year, after the City of Great Falls was forced to cut the Christmas Tree from it's budget. 

New this year: a big giveaway. Two lucky participants will receive floor seat tickets to see Journey at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on March 21st. To win, participants must register for tickets at any night in February during the Sing Off. Organizers will draw two names each night, for a final drawing on March 1st during the event finale. Finalists must be present to win. 

For more information on the Charity Sing Off, head to Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation website

Musicians (with date of performance)

Steve Keller-February 1st Event Kickoff Party

Eden Bridge-February 2nd

Jeff Carroll-February 3rd

Common Ground-February 4th

TBD-February 9th

Joel Corda-February 10th

Joe Ryan-February 11th

Ryan Johnson-February 16th

The Breakdown-February 17th

The Pub Crawlers-February 18th

TBD-February 23rd

Double Down-February 24th

Melissa Lynn-February 25th

Steve Keller-March 1st Event Finale Party

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Tuesday, February 21 2017 9:46 PM EST2017-02-22 02:46:53 GMT

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

  • Local man arrested after a rollover Friday night

    Local man arrested after a rollover Friday night

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:08:21 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been arrested after a rollover Friday. The non-fatal accident happened on 3rd Avenue South West and 14th Street South West.

    A Great Falls man has been arrested after a rollover Friday. The non-fatal accident happened on 3rd Avenue South West and 14th Street South West.

  • Garth Brooks to play five shows in Billings this June

    Garth Brooks to play five shows in Billings this June

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-05-08 13:31:53 GMT

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

  • GFPD officer hangs up his badge

    GFPD officer hangs up his badge

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:59:08 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department announcing one of their long time veterans on the force hanging up his gun and badge. After spending 24 years with the department, Sergeant Larry Brooks has retired. He was only on the force for 3 years as field trainer before he was promoted to master police office.  Brooks had a very active career spending time in many different positions.  Sergeant Brooks says he's blessed to have been able to serve our community. He went on to say he wil...
    The Great Falls Police Department announcing one of their long time veterans on the force hanging up his gun and badge. After spending 24 years with the department, Sergeant Larry Brooks has retired. He was only on the force for 3 years as field trainer before he was promoted to master police office.  Brooks had a very active career spending time in many different positions.  Sergeant Brooks says he's blessed to have been able to serve our community. He went on to say he wil...

  • Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

    Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:14:23 GMT

    Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level. 

    Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level. 

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...

  • GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-03-22 00:32:57 GMT

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...