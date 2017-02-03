Possible door-to-door scam circulating Great Falls

Great Falls - There's a new possible scam in Great Falls and it involves someone going door to door and asking for donations.

"He got the edge of our driveway, and I called police, because I knew it was funny," said Rossie Hershberger.

Hershberger lives off 16th St. S with her husband, toddler and newborn baby. This street is usually pretty quiet. However that changed in December when a stranger rang her doorbell.

"We went to the door. I was nine months pregnant I had my toddler with me," said Hershberger.

A man who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s wanted Hershberger to hand over some cash.

"He said that he was collecting donations for the Veterans Hospital to send them books or magazines," said Hershberger.

Home alone without her husband and feeling uncomfortable, Hershberger decided to hand over $40. Then the man gave her her a receipt. In bold letters at the top there's an Iowa address along with a company called United Circulation LLC.

"I looked that up and it's a total scam that they usually use for magazines where people sign up and they never get their magazines," said Hershberger.

In fact, if you search this group online, you'll find numerous consumer complaints. Great Falls Police say that the company is likely fake and that the man asking for your money..does not have a permit to sell door-to-door in the city.

"I was so upset. We were saving up for our baby I felt so dumb for putting myself in that situation," said Hershberger.

Now Hershberger is just hoping that her story will help someone else.

"If it feels wrong, sounds wrong and doesn't feel right, listen to your gut," said Hershberger.

On Friday, KFBB also spoke to a man who said that he is a victim of this scam. He did not want to appear on camera, but he told us that on Thursday, a man like the one Hershberger described, approached his home in Great Falls, claiming that he was seeking monetary donations to purchase magazines for the VA Hospital. He also claimed he was raising money to play soccer in Ireland, and he said that he lived "down the street."

Great Falls police say that the man is a white male in his 20s, 6' tall and 180 lbs with brown hair and a lazy left eye. If you think that you're a victim of this scam, call the police non-emergency line at 406-727-7688 ext. 5.