Super Bowl provides unique opportunity for local restaurant

With the Super Bowl days away, many businesses view Sunday as their own championship. One local Helena restaurant still in its infancy hopes the Big Game connects them to the community.

The Windbag Saloon hopes Super Sunday brings super money. Schmechel Enterprises bought the former brothel in October 2015 and opened shortly after Thanksgiving.

“Being the first year we are doing this,” Brett Wiensch said, “we expect a lot. And hopefully the community will come down and see what we have to offer.”

Like any business in its first 100 days, they had hiccups. At times during the NFL Playoffs, TVs didn’t display games, but the community showed patience.

“They knew we had some issues with the TVs,” Wiensch said. “We are seeing that continued support with the Super Bowl coming up.”

Plans for the Big Game started during the Wild Card Round. The Windbag will give away a couple’s trip to the Fairmont Hot Springs as its ultimate prize, but there are several others.

“Ten people will open up their presents,” Wiensch said. “Every present will have something it in. It may be shirts and hats. It may be a girt card back to the Windbag.”

One concern for the restaurant manager is the teams on the field. The east coast based Patriots and Falcons don’t generate the same excitement as the Denver Broncos did last season.

“If Seattle [Seahawks] or the Denver [Broncos] spark a lot bigger interest,” Wiensch said. “It does matter. I think if we had some west coast teams people would be out a little more.”

Even still, the new kids on the block see this as a way to ingratiate themselves to the community.