1/30: Senior Standout - Jefferson's Senior Class

Hailey Rogne, Paige Yanzick, Hanna Grimsrud, Kaylee Ottman and Latrice Vossler make up Karson Klass's first senior class at Jefferson High School.

These Panther mainstays tasked with rebuilding the program.

"I do not envy them having a first-year head coach in," Klass said, "and because of that, I love them."­

Klass's five seniors are more than leaders on the floor. The quintet ushers in team unity through sleepovers and team dinners.

"it just helps become better friends," Yanzick said. "During the game we get along better."

This year's seniors did not originate the bonding exercises, but continued the legacy left behind from years past.

"On [junior varsity] we did a sleep over," Yanzick said. "Varsity did theirs, so we did one a JV one."

The results reflect in their win-loss record. After starting 1-8, the team has won two straight.

"We have all grown together as friends," Rogne said. "So it makes playing together more fun."

Coach Klass commends the seniors for their efforts so far, but thinks their recent success displays another intrinsic sports value.

"Confidence," Klass said. "I feel like we have a little bit of swag."

Even if they don't reach their goal of the post season, they laid the ground work and steered the program in the right direction.