2/3: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, February 3, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 75, Noxon 22
    
Baker 54, Wolf Point 52
    
Belgrade 62, Livingston 45
    
Belt 79, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48
    
Billings Skyview 57, Great Falls Russell 54
    
Billings West 46, Butte 37
    
Box Elder 71, Fort Benton 29
    
Brockton 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 44
    
Circle 44, Nashua 42
    
Clark Fork 55, Victor 50
    
Colstrip 54, Forsyth 26
    
Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 49
    
Fairfield 58, Havre 28
    
Fairview 49, Mon-Dak 48
    
Gardiner 73, White Sulphur Springs 64
    
Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 63
    
Great Falls Central 70, Augusta 39
    
Hamilton 58, Thompson Falls 48
    
Hardin 60, Shepherd 52
    
Hays-Lodgepole 74, Turner 26
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Conrad 35
    
Lodge Grass 61, Huntley Project 34
    
Missoula Loyola 60, Libby 53
    
North Star 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30
    
Northern Cheyenne 88, Ekalaka 85
    
Plains 71, Hot Springs 52
    
Roundup 45, Columbus 40
    
Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 45
    
Scobey 50, North Country 40
    
Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 46
    
Sidney 58, Poplar 46
    
Sunburst 70, Heart Butte 59
    
Three Forks 74, Manhattan 66
    
Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 55
    
Valley Christian 81, Lincoln 52
    
West Yellowstone 56, Harrison-Willow Creek 50
    
Whitefish 55, Corvallis 50
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Big Timber vs. Joliet, ccd.
    
Broadview-Lavina vs. Bridger, ppd.
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 39, Noxon 27
    
Belgrade 48, Livingston 31
    
Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 20
    
Billings West 55, Butte 47
    
Box Elder 46, Fort Benton 36
    
Browning 65, Cut Bank 46
    
Charlo 54, Darby 31
    
Chinook 60, Harlem 41
    
Choteau 55, Shelby 41
    
Circle 53, Nashua 32
    
Clark Fork 44, Victor 34
    
Colstrip 72, Forsyth 38
    
Corvallis 62, Whitefish 21
    
Ekalaka 54, Northern Cheyenne 51
    
Fairfield 46, Havre 23
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 83, Brockton 20
    
Great Falls 50, Billings Senior 45
    
Great Falls Central 55, Augusta 14
    
Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 46
    
Hamilton 55, Thompson Falls 29
    
Hardin 72, Shepherd 43
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 51, West Yellowstone 30
    
Hays-Lodgepole 60, Turner 50
    
Heart Butte 45, Sunburst 43
    
Huntley Project 53, Lodge Grass 46
    
Jordan 49, Broadus 40
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Conrad 34
    
Libby 55, Missoula Loyola 34
    
Malta 55, Rocky Boy 30
    
Melstone 39, Terry 34
    
Mon-Dak 53, Fairview 40
    
North Star 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
    
Plains 59, Hot Springs 34
    
Roundup 45, Columbus 30
    
Savage 33, Richey-Lambert 32
    
Scobey 36, North Country 19
    
Seeley-Swan 49, Drummond 27
    
Simms 45, Cascade 36
    
St. Labre 71, Lame Deer 59
    
St. Regis 68, Two Eagle River 21
    
Three Forks 59, Manhattan 17
    
Townsend 60, Shields Valley 18
    
Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 45
    
Valier 29, Dutton-Brady 16
    
Whitehall 43, Manhattan 35
    
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Dodson 21
    
Wolf Point 55, Baker 29