2/3: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, February 3, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 75, Noxon 22



Baker 54, Wolf Point 52



Belgrade 62, Livingston 45



Belt 79, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48



Billings Skyview 57, Great Falls Russell 54



Billings West 46, Butte 37



Box Elder 71, Fort Benton 29



Brockton 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 44



Circle 44, Nashua 42



Clark Fork 55, Victor 50



Colstrip 54, Forsyth 26



Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 49



Fairfield 58, Havre 28



Fairview 49, Mon-Dak 48



Gardiner 73, White Sulphur Springs 64



Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 63



Great Falls Central 70, Augusta 39



Hamilton 58, Thompson Falls 48



Hardin 60, Shepherd 52



Hays-Lodgepole 74, Turner 26



Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Conrad 35



Lodge Grass 61, Huntley Project 34



Missoula Loyola 60, Libby 53



North Star 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30



Northern Cheyenne 88, Ekalaka 85



Plains 71, Hot Springs 52



Roundup 45, Columbus 40



Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 45



Scobey 50, North Country 40



Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 46



Sidney 58, Poplar 46



Sunburst 70, Heart Butte 59



Three Forks 74, Manhattan 66



Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 55



Valley Christian 81, Lincoln 52



West Yellowstone 56, Harrison-Willow Creek 50



Whitefish 55, Corvallis 50



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Big Timber vs. Joliet, ccd.



Broadview-Lavina vs. Bridger, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlee 39, Noxon 27



Belgrade 48, Livingston 31



Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 20



Billings West 55, Butte 47



Box Elder 46, Fort Benton 36



Browning 65, Cut Bank 46



Charlo 54, Darby 31



Chinook 60, Harlem 41



Choteau 55, Shelby 41



Circle 53, Nashua 32



Clark Fork 44, Victor 34



Colstrip 72, Forsyth 38



Corvallis 62, Whitefish 21



Ekalaka 54, Northern Cheyenne 51



Fairfield 46, Havre 23



Froid/Medicine Lake 83, Brockton 20



Great Falls 50, Billings Senior 45



Great Falls Central 55, Augusta 14



Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 46



Hamilton 55, Thompson Falls 29



Hardin 72, Shepherd 43



Harrison-Willow Creek 51, West Yellowstone 30



Hays-Lodgepole 60, Turner 50



Heart Butte 45, Sunburst 43



Huntley Project 53, Lodge Grass 46



Jordan 49, Broadus 40



Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Conrad 34



Libby 55, Missoula Loyola 34



Malta 55, Rocky Boy 30



Melstone 39, Terry 34



Mon-Dak 53, Fairview 40



North Star 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34



Plains 59, Hot Springs 34



Roundup 45, Columbus 30



Savage 33, Richey-Lambert 32



Scobey 36, North Country 19



Seeley-Swan 49, Drummond 27



Simms 45, Cascade 36



St. Labre 71, Lame Deer 59



St. Regis 68, Two Eagle River 21



Three Forks 59, Manhattan 17



Townsend 60, Shields Valley 18



Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 45



Valier 29, Dutton-Brady 16



Whitehall 43, Manhattan 35



Winnett-Grass Range 59, Dodson 21



Wolf Point 55, Baker 29