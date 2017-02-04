2/3: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, February 3, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 75, Noxon 22
Baker 54, Wolf Point 52
Belgrade 62, Livingston 45
Belt 79, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48
Billings Skyview 57, Great Falls Russell 54
Billings West 46, Butte 37
Box Elder 71, Fort Benton 29
Brockton 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 44
Circle 44, Nashua 42
Clark Fork 55, Victor 50
Colstrip 54, Forsyth 26
Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 49
Fairfield 58, Havre 28
Fairview 49, Mon-Dak 48
Gardiner 73, White Sulphur Springs 64
Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 63
Great Falls Central 70, Augusta 39
Hamilton 58, Thompson Falls 48
Hardin 60, Shepherd 52
Hays-Lodgepole 74, Turner 26
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Conrad 35
Lodge Grass 61, Huntley Project 34
Missoula Loyola 60, Libby 53
North Star 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 30
Northern Cheyenne 88, Ekalaka 85
Plains 71, Hot Springs 52
Roundup 45, Columbus 40
Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 45
Scobey 50, North Country 40
Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 46
Sidney 58, Poplar 46
Sunburst 70, Heart Butte 59
Three Forks 74, Manhattan 66
Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 55
Valley Christian 81, Lincoln 52
West Yellowstone 56, Harrison-Willow Creek 50
Whitefish 55, Corvallis 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Big Timber vs. Joliet, ccd.
Broadview-Lavina vs. Bridger, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 39, Noxon 27
Belgrade 48, Livingston 31
Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 20
Billings West 55, Butte 47
Box Elder 46, Fort Benton 36
Browning 65, Cut Bank 46
Charlo 54, Darby 31
Chinook 60, Harlem 41
Choteau 55, Shelby 41
Circle 53, Nashua 32
Clark Fork 44, Victor 34
Colstrip 72, Forsyth 38
Corvallis 62, Whitefish 21
Ekalaka 54, Northern Cheyenne 51
Fairfield 46, Havre 23
Froid/Medicine Lake 83, Brockton 20
Great Falls 50, Billings Senior 45
Great Falls Central 55, Augusta 14
Great Falls Russell 56, Billings Skyview 46
Hamilton 55, Thompson Falls 29
Hardin 72, Shepherd 43
Harrison-Willow Creek 51, West Yellowstone 30
Hays-Lodgepole 60, Turner 50
Heart Butte 45, Sunburst 43
Huntley Project 53, Lodge Grass 46
Jordan 49, Broadus 40
Lewistown (Fergus) 50, Conrad 34
Libby 55, Missoula Loyola 34
Malta 55, Rocky Boy 30
Melstone 39, Terry 34
Mon-Dak 53, Fairview 40
North Star 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
Plains 59, Hot Springs 34
Roundup 45, Columbus 30
Savage 33, Richey-Lambert 32
Scobey 36, North Country 19
Seeley-Swan 49, Drummond 27
Simms 45, Cascade 36
St. Labre 71, Lame Deer 59
St. Regis 68, Two Eagle River 21
Three Forks 59, Manhattan 17
Townsend 60, Shields Valley 18
Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 45
Valier 29, Dutton-Brady 16
Whitehall 43, Manhattan 35
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Dodson 21
Wolf Point 55, Baker 29
