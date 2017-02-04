Kraus charged with embezzling money from local Albertson's

A Great Falls woman is in jail after admitting to police she embezzled thousands of dollars from a local grocery store.

Great Falls Police said they arrested 44 year old Meloney Kraus Friday for stealing over $5,000 worth of cash and merchandise from the Albertson’s on 10th Avenue where she worked as a cashier.

Police said Kraus was being investigated by the loss and prevention department, which has video evidence of her pocketing cash.

Kraus also admitted to scanning coin star receipts repeatedly and taking the money.

According to reports, when questioned about her actions, Kraus told police she was "in a rough spot."

Kraus is charged with felony theft and is facing a fine of up to $50,000, 10 years in jail or both. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.