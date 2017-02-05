Walleyes Unlimited 33rd annual fund raiser

Saturday evening Walleyes Unlimited hosted their the 33rd annual banquet in Great Falls. The Four Seasons Arena was packed with community members ready to spend money all for a good cause. The fund raised tonight will go right back into programs that get youth to out of the house and into nature.

Ron Reardon has been a part of the banquet since the beginning. He says almost everyone who attended are volunteers. He said the group is lucky to have them because there's so much that goes into putting on a fundraiser.

"Get the fish ready to go all the vendors getting in here you know setting everything up its two days of hard work."

He said the work is worth it. This year Reardon expects over 900 people to show up. But of course they are ready for 1200. He said without the support of the community these programs that help the youth get back to nature wouldn't exist.