Walleyes Unlimited 33rd annual fund raiser - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Walleyes Unlimited 33rd annual fund raiser

Posted: Updated:

Saturday evening Walleyes Unlimited hosted their the 33rd annual banquet in Great Falls. The Four Seasons Arena was packed with community members ready to spend money all for a good cause. The fund raised tonight will go right back into programs that get youth to out of the house and into nature.

Ron Reardon has been a part of the banquet since the beginning. He says almost everyone who attended are volunteers.  He said the group is lucky to have them because there's  so much that goes into putting on a fundraiser.

"Get the fish ready to go all the vendors getting in here you know setting everything up its two days of hard work."

He said the work is worth it. This year Reardon expects over 900 people to show up. But of course they are ready for 1200.  He said without the support of the community these programs that help the youth get back to nature wouldn't exist.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman takes after husband with ax

    Woman takes after husband with ax

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:35:22 GMT

    A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.  She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. 

    A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.  She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. 

  • Fire causes Helena school closure Tuesday

    Fire causes Helena school closure Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-05-09 04:44:03 GMT

    A fire at C.R Anderson Middle School cause of fire under investigation

    Fire breaks out at Helena middle school, cause of fire under investigation.

  • Montana woman dies after a tree hits her during storm

    Montana woman dies after a tree hits her during storm

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:35:10 GMT

    Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston.  One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area. 

    Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston.  One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area. 

  • Power Basketball Coach Griff Bye Passes Away

    Power Basketball Coach Griff Bye Passes Away

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:50:49 GMT

    People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye. 

    People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye. 

  • Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Griff Bye Coaches Over 900 Games in Basketball Career

    Tuesday, February 21 2017 9:46 PM EST2017-02-22 02:46:53 GMT

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

    Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...

  • GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-03-22 00:32:57 GMT

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...