Making the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

Saturday cowboys and their families filled the Heritage Inn banquette hall in Great Falls. They gathered to honor our local and regional cowboys being inducted to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.

This is the 11th year for the "Circle the Wagons" convention and Hall of Fame induction. According to board member Duwayne Wilson nominees are either still living, passed on, or come from a family ranch and considered a legacy nominee.

One inductee is from Big Sandy. Aaron " Duke" Purley is 81 years old. He says being a cowboy is all he knows and he's proud of it.

"Well I was raised that way and you had to work and take care of your live stock and all that stuff and I just think it was a great life and it has been ever since."

This year a total of 23 cowboys became Hall of Famers.