Super Bowl savings!

Super Bowl Fifty One kicked off with a bang and there's still time to get out and enjoy the festivities.

There are so many specials and giveaways going on all over town for the Super Bowl.

At Beef 'O' Brady's, they are having seventy nine cents wings and Greg Schoby's chilli! Half time sports bar is featuring three dollar fire ball shoots with a chance to win Cats vs Griz tickets. And that's not all.

Nearly every bar in Great Falls has a deal today for Super Bowl LI. But above all the great deals and prizes, are community members coming together for a fun day... In fact, two businesses are pairing up to bring fans fair food for the day.

"Every year it's something that we do with the great people over at the Montana Club. And they always bring some great food down, we like to share that with our customers. And that's a free offering from them for the people here

We defiantly plan on it being one of our busiest Sundays of the year and we have some pretty high hope that we will see a lot of people in here today," said Joe Ziboro.

If your still not sure about heading out tonight, Greg Schoby said games time is all about coming together .

"Having a good time when you get with people and have a few beverages you don't get to do that often with friends the Super Bowl just makes it a better opportunity," said Schoby.

Both Joe and Greg agree that Super Bowl Sunday is something every bar prepares for in advance. Neither could say exact numbers but say the revenue is close to what comes in on New Years, Saint Patrick's Day , or the Fourth of July.

No need to worry about missing the fun The Loading Zone is having a post super-bowl party, karaoke included.