Pet of the Week: Manny

Great Falls - If you're looking for a cat who loves to play and curl up next to you, then Manny might be the pet you've been looking to adopt. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. This week KFBB is featuring Manny as our Pet of the Week, and of course he's looking for his forever home.

Manny is a three-year-old black cat, and in his former life before coming to the center, he was a stray. Now, he's soaking up all the affection he can get.

"He is a really good cat for a family where he would be the only cat, because he's an attention hog," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

It's hard to ignore this little guy. He's a cat who seems to have a presence larger than any of his nine lives. If you're interested in adopting Manny, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.