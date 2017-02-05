Pet of the Week: Manny - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Manny

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - If you're looking for a cat who loves to play and curl up next to you, then Manny might be the pet you've been looking to adopt. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. This week KFBB is featuring Manny as our Pet of the Week, and of course he's looking for his forever home. 

Manny is a three-year-old black cat, and in his former life before coming to the center, he was a stray. Now, he's soaking up all the affection he can get.

"He is a really good cat for a family where he would be the only cat, because he's an attention hog," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC. 

It's  hard to ignore this little guy. He's a cat who seems to have a presence larger than any of his nine lives. If you're interested in adopting Manny, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...

