Psychology of sports fans

Great Falls - Why is it some people love sports..and become huge fans of certain teams? An article from Psychology Today says that there's actually a reason why some people become die-hard fans.

Psychologists say there's two types of behavior sports fans typically display. The first is called "BIRGINIG," which stands for "Basking in Reflective Glory." The second is "CORFING," which is short for "cutting off reflective failure." When "CORFING" happens people don't say "we lost," they say. "they lost" to distance themselves from their team. However, one sports fan and former high school football coach says to him, it's about seeing young athletes succeed in their sport.

"I like football because there's a spot for every kid where baseball you gotta be the skinny fast kid and tall, but football, if you're a big heavy kid, you can still play football," said Duwayne Wilson.

If you're a true fan like Wilson, Psychology Today says that you'll still show your support even if your team loses.