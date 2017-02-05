Montana rakes in $3.5 billion from tourism in 2016 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana rakes in $3.5 billion from tourism in 2016

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A University of Montana research institute says that more than 12 million tourists visited the Big Sky State last year, spending nearly $3.5 billion and supporting nearly 53,000 jobs.
    
Montana's mountains, rivers, lakes, wildlife and national parks are a bigger and bigger draw, according to the university's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.
    
Norma Nickerson, the institute's director, says the owners of Montana tourism-dependent business expect even more business this year.
    
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2kHvuNx) that nearly 70 percent of the 4.2 million people who visited Yellowstone National Park last year came through Montana.
    
Glacier National Park had nearly 3 million visitors in 2016, up a third from 2012.
    
