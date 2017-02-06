Rainbow Senior Living Hosts Super Bowl Party

Rainbow Senior Living in Great Falls is having its own Super Bowl party, and these seniors are football fans, especially seventy-two year old Connie Tice.

"We love football. I even subscribe to the NFL Channel. I got to get all the football I can get " said seventy year old Connie Tice

Connie is serious about Super Bowl 51 because her beloved New England Patriots are taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

"I love the Patriots. I love Tom Brady," said Connie Tice.

And Speaking of the Patriots leading quarterback Tom Brady, Connie thinks he's pretty nice on the eyes too.

"He's good, He's good looking and he's a fantastic quarterback and he holds all the records."

Connie is even confident that New England will win big.

"I think it's going to be high. 32-7. It's going to be a high scoring game. Patriots"

Who do you think is going to win between the Patriots and the Falcons, Falcons

"They're not going to (not win) You're not going to. The Patriots are."

To be fair, I had to find someone who will support the Falcons, and that's where seventy-six year old Wayne Dunning steps in.

Clearly, he's a Minnesota Vikings fan, but he thinks the Patriots are going down.

"What is your score prediction... 28-9... who? Falcons"

Even though Wayne's Vikings aren't playing, he still going to cheer for them.

"Go Vikings"

Regardless of who these residents are supporting during the big game of the football season, executive director Dena Schoolcraft just wanted this Super Bowl party to serve as a way to bring the senior community together.

"We want them to have quality of life and this is the part of quality we don't want to forget. It's so important to them."

"It's good. It makes us feel like a community. It's fulfilling. It's just good."