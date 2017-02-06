Auditor: Montana's financial statements error-free

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An independent auditor has declared the state of Montana's financial statements error-free.



The analysis by the Legislative Audit Division is usually a routine matter, as was the case again this year - after state officials put together a new accounting team to draft the state's Comprehensive Financial Report.



The current audit covered a one-year period ending June 30, 2016. The ending balance of the General Fund, which is the state's main operating account, was $271.3 million - $200 million less than a year before.



While the review is usually routine, embarrassing mistakes sometimes come up. An audit of the 2013-14 financial statements were riddled with errors, including missing zeros from large numbers, prompting the state to make changes to its accounting team.

