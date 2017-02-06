Trio remembered ten years after Mercy Flight crash

Monday night, first responders across Montana taking a moment to remember the three heroes who lost their lives ten years ago to the day.

On February 6th, 2007, 58-year-old Vince Kirol, 27-year-old Darcy Dengel and 33-year-old Paul Erickson were responding to a call in Bozeman, when their Mercy Flight Helicopter crashed just north of Belgrade.

The three worked as a pilot, nurse, and firefighter, respectively.

On Monday, Great Falls first responders and medical personnel taking a moment on social media to honor the trio, including pictures posted by Benefis Health Systems and Great Falls Firefighters on their Facebook pages.

Benefis Emergency Services and Mercy Flight Manager Scoot Schandelson also praised the community for coming together and supporting one another, during what was an incredibly difficult time.