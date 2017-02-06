High teen stress levels - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

High teen stress levels

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

There are many reasons why teenagers might become stressed.

Teens can develop feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy over things like grades, social status with peers, sexual orientation, or even life at home.

According to USA Today,  data on more than a 1,000 teens and 2,000 adults suggest that unhealthy behaviors associated with stress may start early on and

continue into adulthood.

The average stress level for a teen on a 10 point scale is about 5.8 during the school year.

Researchers say that teens who suffer from stress often have emotional, functional and physical problems.

Teens report that their stress level during the school year far exceeds what they believe to be healthy.

According to the American Psychological Association, they also say that they feel overwhelmed, sad or depressed 30 percent of the time because of stress.

Despite the impact that stress appears to have on their lives, teens are still more likely than adults to report that stress levels have a slight to no impact on

their bodies or mental health.

